Clark County will host a public participation event to get feedback on amending its equestrian and horse boarding regulations to address a variety of concerns and impacts.
The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, on WebEx. The Clark County Council will participate in the event by listening but will not make decisions regarding county code during the session.
During the moderated forum, approximately 90 minutes will be set aside for public comment. Each speaker will have up to three minutes to express their support, objections, opinions, ideas and recommendations. Those wishing to speak at the event are asked to sign up online at bit.ly/3iVLSFq. Due to time limitations, there will be a maximum of 30 speakers at this event. Clark County staff will contact those who sign up to speak with further information. When signing up, please include name, email address and a phone number.
Discussion topics for the event include building requirements, private versus public use, operational impacts and more.
Anyone wishing to listen in on the WebEx session can call (408) 418-9388 and use the access code 146 067 7849. Clark-Vancouver TV will also record the session and it will be available on their website at CVTV.org and posted to the county web page after the event.
Residents also are encouraged to send written comments to: Clark County, Attn: Code Administration-Equestrian Feedback, PO Box 9810, Vancouver, WA 98666; or online at equestrianfeedback@clark.wa.gov
The deadline to submit comments is 5 pm Friday, Oct. 16.
—The Reflector
