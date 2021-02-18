On Tuesday, Feb. 16, the Clark County Council appointed Kathleen Otto as county manager. Otto has served as interim county manager since March 2020 and previously served as deputy county manager, director of internal services and director of human resources.
According to a news release, the council approved a two-year contract with Otto, who lives with her husband in the Venersborg area.
“I’m confident Kathleen will make an excellent county manager,” Council Chair Eileen Quiring O’Brien said in a news release. “She not only has the expertise and experience we look for in this position, but she has shown extraordinary leadership as interim county manager during a difficult and stressful time in our history.”
“I’m excited to accept the offer to serve as county manager for Clark County,” Otto said. “As interim manager I’ve seen the good work being done by county staff providing services to our community, and I’m proud to work with this amazing team.”
