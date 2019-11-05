The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a hiring workshop from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the county Public Safety Complex (505 NW 179th St., Ridgefield). The department has immediate openings for positions in corrections, enforcement and sheriff’s support roles, according to the department’s announcement of the workshop.
The workshop will feature presentations from current sheriff’s deputies, department human resources staff and the sheriff’s chief civil service examiner, the announcement stated. The sheriff’s office noted the event was an opportunity to talk with department staff directly, so attendees should have their questions about recruitment ready.
Testing for corrections and enforcement deputy positions will be hosted in Vancouver Sunday, Nov. 24. Registration for deputy testing is at public safety
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.