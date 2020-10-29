With leaves falling all around Clark County due to the seasons changing, residents of the county are eligible to dispose of up to 5 cubic yards of leaves for free with coupons provided by Clark County Public Works and the City of Vancouver.
Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, coupons are not available for pickup at public facilities. However, community members are encouraged to print-out coupons in advance. Coupons must be filled out to be eligible for free leaf disposal. Coupons can be downloaded from the Green Neighbors website at clarkgreenneighbors.org/en/green-blog/free-leaf-disposal-1. Coupons may be used at four locations around the county:
H & H Wood Recyclers, 8401 NE 117th Ave., Vancouver
McFarlane's Bark, 8806 NE 117th Ave., Vancouver
Triangle Resources, 612 SE Union St., Camas
West Van Materials Recovery Center, 6601 NW Old Lower River Road, Vancouver.
Residents can call Vancouver Solid Waste at (360) 487-7160 or email solidwaste@cityofvancouver.us to have a coupon sent to you by mail. Please plan ahead and allow additional time to receive the coupon after making your request.
In the news release, the county reminded residents not to blow, rake, sweep or dump leaves onto streets where they can block storm drains, cause flooding and create driving hazards. Residents can report a clogged storm drain or flooding on busy streets to Clark County Public Works by calling (564) 397-2446.
