Clark County Elections

The first results of the 2020 election are in, with Clark County voters turning out in droves for races ranging from countywide to the U.S. president.

Clark County Elections estimated about three-quarters of ballots were counted in the first report of results released after the 8 p.m. deadline Nov. 3, with some 70,000 left to count. Latest ballot return numbers were showing a roughly 80.1-percent voter turnout for the county. The next count is set for Wednesday at 5 p.m.

President, U.S. Rep., Gubernatorial races

Clark County voted more Democratic in the first set of results for federal races. The county favored former Vice President Joe Biden for president at about 54.2 percent to President Donald Trump’s 43.3 percent in the county.

Though U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler had a lead across the Third Congressional District, Clark County leaned more into challenger Carolyn Long, voting for the Democratic challenger at about 50.6 percent compared to roughly 49.1 percent for Republican Herrera Beutler.

Clark County also came out to support Gov. Jay Inslee in the first set of results, voting for the Democratic incumbent at close to 54 percent to challenger Republican Loren Culp’s roughly 45.8 percent. Statewide Inslee had a larger margin with about 59.6 percent of the vote.

State races

For the Washington State Seventeenth Legislative District there were two close races, one of which seeing a repeat challenger in the lead in the first results. For the senate seat, Republican State Sen. Lynda Wilson led with 51.9 percent of the vote to challenger Democrat Daniel Smith’s roughly 48 percent. For the House of Representatives Position 1 seat, Democratic challenger Tanisha Harris was in the lead with close to 52 percent of the vote, over Republican State Rep. Vicki Kraft’s roughly 48.7 percent.

The district’s third race was more definitive, as Republican State Rep. Paul Harris led with about 68.6 percent of the vote to retain his Position 2 seat, above Republican challenger Bryan White’s more than 27.2 percent.

Races for the Washington State Eighteenth Legislative District leaned more for incumbents with more pronounced leads in the first count of results. For Washington State Senator, incumbent Republican Ann Rivers was ahead with about 53.6 percent of the vote to Democratic challenger Rick Bell’s roughly 43.8 percent. That race also featured write-in Republican Tom Mielke, with total write-ins taking about 2.8 percent of the vote. Elections data did not discern what specific write-in candidates were counted.

The largest lead in the district was for the Washington State House of Representatives Position 1, with Republican State Rep. Brandon Vick having about 58.1 percent of the vote to challenger Democrat Kassandra Bessert’s 41.8 percent. For Position 2, Republican State Rep. Larry Hoff had just shy of 53.8 percent of the vote for a second term, with challenger Democrat Donna Sinclair taking in 46.1 percent of the vote.

The Washington State Twentieth Legislative District had the only uncontested race in North County state elections, with Republican State Sen. John Braun getting about 96 percent of the vote without a challenger, both in Clark County and districtwide.

Republicans had strong showings in the Twentieth District races for the Washington State House of Representatives. For Position 1, Republican Peter Abbarno had about 69.8 percent of the district-wide vote (about 71.2 percent in Clark County) to Democrat Timothy Zahn, who had slightly more than 30 percent (about 28.7 percent in Clark County). For Position 2, Republican State Rep. Ed Orcutt had a stronger district-wide lead with about 71.9 percent of the vote (about 74.2 percent in Clark County), while Democratic challenger Will Rollet took about 27.9 percent of the district vote (about 25.7 percent in Clark County).

Clark County Council

If the first round of results are any indication there may be another Democrat on the Republican-leaning Clark County Council. The race for District 3 has Democrat Jesse James in the lead with about 51.2 percent of the vote, compared to Republican Karen Dill Bowerman’s roughly 48.6 percent. Both are newcomers who managed to move on from the August Primary, beating out incumbent John Blom who was running with no party preference.

The race for Clark County Council District 4 had a larger margin between candidates. Republican incumbent Gary Medvigy led with about 55.6 percent in the first count, leading independent challenger Matt Little, who had about 44.2 percent of the vote.

Clark County Charter Review Commission

A total of 52 candidates to be a part of the Clark County Charter Review Commission sought the 15 seats for a group that will recommend changes to county government. Below is a breakdown of the first tally of votes for each position:

At-large Commissioner

Position 1

Doug Lasher: 44.7 percent

Tom Mielke: 31.9 percent

Rainy Rau: 22.8 percent

Position 2

Eric Holt: 53.4 percent

M. Kirby Ware: 24.1 percent

David Gellatly: 21.8 percent

Position 3

Mike Dalesandro: 44.2 percent

Justin Forsman: 20.6 percent

Stephen Sechrist: 18.4 percent

Bridgette Fahnbulleh: 16 percent

District 1 Commissioner

Position 1

Anthony Vendetti: 23.2 percent

Michael Martin: 22.3 percent

Michele McDermid: 18.7 percent

Hector Hinojosa: 17.7 percent

James Conright: 17.2 percent

Position 2

Kim Harless: 44.7 percent

Kathy McDonald: 35.1 percent

Steve Perkel: 19.4 percent

Position 3

Chris Goodwin: 39.5 percent

Barbara Taft Chen: 34.1 percent

Eric LaBrant: 25.4 percent

District 2

Position 1

Chuck Green: 39.6 percent

Sydney Johnson: 22.1 percent

Julie Laterza: 15 percent

Trevor Best: 14.9 percent

Thomas Higdon: 7.9 percent

Position 2

Kelsey Potter: 50.7 percent

Joel Mattila: 33.5 percent

Jackie Lane: 15.1 percent

Position 3

Dorothy Gasque: 31.3 percent

Peter Silliman: 25.4 percent

Bridget McLeman: 24.1 percent

David Poland: 18.5 percent

District 3

Position 1

Maureen Winningham: 60 percent

Adam Baldwin: 28.4 percent

Ken Lounsbury: 10.8 percent

Position 2

Terri Niles: 43 percent

Nena Cavel: 33.3 percent

Parker Davidson: 22.5 percent

Position 3

Jeff Angelo: 73.8 percent

Jess Mahan: 24.8 percent

District 4

Position 1

Deanna Rusch: 29.2 percent

Dave Stiles: 19.1 percent

Greg Cheney: 17.7 percent

Dick Rylander: 13.2 percent

Chuck Miller: 11.5 percent

Thomas Hernandez: 8.7 percent

Position 2

John Latta: 39.7 percent

Brent Boger: 33.8 percent

Glenn Kincaid: 25.8 percent

Position 3

Liz Pike: 56.8 percent

Greg Anderson: 42.4 percent

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.