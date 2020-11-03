The first results of the 2020 election are in, with Clark County voters turning out in droves for races ranging from countywide to the U.S. president.
Clark County Elections estimated about three-quarters of ballots were counted in the first report of results released after the 8 p.m. deadline Nov. 3, with some 70,000 left to count. Latest ballot return numbers were showing a roughly 80.1-percent voter turnout for the county. The next count is set for Wednesday at 5 p.m.
President, U.S. Rep., Gubernatorial races
Clark County voted more Democratic in the first set of results for federal races. The county favored former Vice President Joe Biden for president at about 54.2 percent to President Donald Trump’s 43.3 percent in the county.
Though U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler had a lead across the Third Congressional District, Clark County leaned more into challenger Carolyn Long, voting for the Democratic challenger at about 50.6 percent compared to roughly 49.1 percent for Republican Herrera Beutler.
Clark County also came out to support Gov. Jay Inslee in the first set of results, voting for the Democratic incumbent at close to 54 percent to challenger Republican Loren Culp’s roughly 45.8 percent. Statewide Inslee had a larger margin with about 59.6 percent of the vote.
State races
For the Washington State Seventeenth Legislative District there were two close races, one of which seeing a repeat challenger in the lead in the first results. For the senate seat, Republican State Sen. Lynda Wilson led with 51.9 percent of the vote to challenger Democrat Daniel Smith’s roughly 48 percent. For the House of Representatives Position 1 seat, Democratic challenger Tanisha Harris was in the lead with close to 52 percent of the vote, over Republican State Rep. Vicki Kraft’s roughly 48.7 percent.
The district’s third race was more definitive, as Republican State Rep. Paul Harris led with about 68.6 percent of the vote to retain his Position 2 seat, above Republican challenger Bryan White’s more than 27.2 percent.
Races for the Washington State Eighteenth Legislative District leaned more for incumbents with more pronounced leads in the first count of results. For Washington State Senator, incumbent Republican Ann Rivers was ahead with about 53.6 percent of the vote to Democratic challenger Rick Bell’s roughly 43.8 percent. That race also featured write-in Republican Tom Mielke, with total write-ins taking about 2.8 percent of the vote. Elections data did not discern what specific write-in candidates were counted.
The largest lead in the district was for the Washington State House of Representatives Position 1, with Republican State Rep. Brandon Vick having about 58.1 percent of the vote to challenger Democrat Kassandra Bessert’s 41.8 percent. For Position 2, Republican State Rep. Larry Hoff had just shy of 53.8 percent of the vote for a second term, with challenger Democrat Donna Sinclair taking in 46.1 percent of the vote.
The Washington State Twentieth Legislative District had the only uncontested race in North County state elections, with Republican State Sen. John Braun getting about 96 percent of the vote without a challenger, both in Clark County and districtwide.
Republicans had strong showings in the Twentieth District races for the Washington State House of Representatives. For Position 1, Republican Peter Abbarno had about 69.8 percent of the district-wide vote (about 71.2 percent in Clark County) to Democrat Timothy Zahn, who had slightly more than 30 percent (about 28.7 percent in Clark County). For Position 2, Republican State Rep. Ed Orcutt had a stronger district-wide lead with about 71.9 percent of the vote (about 74.2 percent in Clark County), while Democratic challenger Will Rollet took about 27.9 percent of the district vote (about 25.7 percent in Clark County).
Clark County Council
If the first round of results are any indication there may be another Democrat on the Republican-leaning Clark County Council. The race for District 3 has Democrat Jesse James in the lead with about 51.2 percent of the vote, compared to Republican Karen Dill Bowerman’s roughly 48.6 percent. Both are newcomers who managed to move on from the August Primary, beating out incumbent John Blom who was running with no party preference.
The race for Clark County Council District 4 had a larger margin between candidates. Republican incumbent Gary Medvigy led with about 55.6 percent in the first count, leading independent challenger Matt Little, who had about 44.2 percent of the vote.
Clark County Charter Review Commission
A total of 52 candidates to be a part of the Clark County Charter Review Commission sought the 15 seats for a group that will recommend changes to county government. Below is a breakdown of the first tally of votes for each position:
At-large Commissioner
Position 1
Doug Lasher: 44.7 percent
Tom Mielke: 31.9 percent
Rainy Rau: 22.8 percent
Position 2
Eric Holt: 53.4 percent
M. Kirby Ware: 24.1 percent
David Gellatly: 21.8 percent
Position 3
Mike Dalesandro: 44.2 percent
Justin Forsman: 20.6 percent
Stephen Sechrist: 18.4 percent
Bridgette Fahnbulleh: 16 percent
District 1 Commissioner
Position 1
Anthony Vendetti: 23.2 percent
Michael Martin: 22.3 percent
Michele McDermid: 18.7 percent
Hector Hinojosa: 17.7 percent
James Conright: 17.2 percent
Position 2
Kim Harless: 44.7 percent
Kathy McDonald: 35.1 percent
Steve Perkel: 19.4 percent
Position 3
Chris Goodwin: 39.5 percent
Barbara Taft Chen: 34.1 percent
Eric LaBrant: 25.4 percent
District 2
Position 1
Chuck Green: 39.6 percent
Sydney Johnson: 22.1 percent
Julie Laterza: 15 percent
Trevor Best: 14.9 percent
Thomas Higdon: 7.9 percent
Position 2
Kelsey Potter: 50.7 percent
Joel Mattila: 33.5 percent
Jackie Lane: 15.1 percent
Position 3
Dorothy Gasque: 31.3 percent
Peter Silliman: 25.4 percent
Bridget McLeman: 24.1 percent
David Poland: 18.5 percent
District 3
Position 1
Maureen Winningham: 60 percent
Adam Baldwin: 28.4 percent
Ken Lounsbury: 10.8 percent
Position 2
Terri Niles: 43 percent
Nena Cavel: 33.3 percent
Parker Davidson: 22.5 percent
Position 3
Jeff Angelo: 73.8 percent
Jess Mahan: 24.8 percent
District 4
Position 1
Deanna Rusch: 29.2 percent
Dave Stiles: 19.1 percent
Greg Cheney: 17.7 percent
Dick Rylander: 13.2 percent
Chuck Miller: 11.5 percent
Thomas Hernandez: 8.7 percent
Position 2
John Latta: 39.7 percent
Brent Boger: 33.8 percent
Glenn Kincaid: 25.8 percent
Position 3
Liz Pike: 56.8 percent
Greg Anderson: 42.4 percent
