A group of state lawmakers including several representing North County are asking Gov. Jay Inslee to speed up the process on studying impacts from a proposed $2 billion methanol production facility, submitting a letter Monday urging “immediate efforts” to complete additional work.
The letter, signed by a group of lawmakers in both chambers of the Washington State Legislature led by Sen. Dean Takko, D-Longview, features Sens. Ann Rivers, R-La Center, Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, John Braun, R-Centralia and Rep. Ed Orcutt, R-Kalama. The letter asks for clarification on the process that led for a decision to require additional study on environmental impacts late last year.
“A collaborative and transparent permitting process is key to attracting and retaining family wage jobs in rural communities while promoting high environmental standards,” the letter read. “After nearly six years of permitting and associated SEPA process, subjecting the Kalama project to a replacement round of unspecified environmental review is both unnecessary and heavy with implications for the economic development interests of the state.”
The letter was in support for the economic benefits proponents say will come should the methanol plant be complete, pointing to Cowlitz County’s issues with higher unemployment and lower wages than the state average. Other than the 1,000 construction jobs and 200 permanent ones, the letter pointed to plans for the project to mitigate 100 percent of local greenhouse gas emissions as well as significant global reductions.
The letter expressed concern that the additional delay “diminished the confidence of stakeholders that the motive of the Department (of Ecology) is substantive.” It noted that though Cowlitz County had provided a response to questions from the department, Ecology went ahead to require a full supplemental impact study without clarifying if the county’s response addressed anything the department initially asked.
“Rather than replicate an entire SEIS, the Department should clarify which questions, if any, remain and undertake further limited review and identify the most efficient means to remedy any concerns that arise,” the letter read. It argued that the $600,000 earmarked for additional study will “needlessly” cost taxpayers, and could add months or years onto the project timeframe.
“Rebuilding stakeholder confidence in Ecology’s role in the regulatory oversight of the Kalama project starts with a renewed commitment to enhancing the communication between the Department of Ecology, Cowlitz County, and the Port of Kalama, with the continued cooperation and active efforts of Northwest Innovation Works,” the letter read, adding the lawmakers expected the department to “engage meaningfully” to make a timely decision.
“In numerous conversations, both public and private, you have expressed your care and concern for rural communities,” the letter read. “Together, let’s send the message that Washington can set exemplary environmental standards and stay open for business.”
Alongside Takko, Braun, Wilson, Rivers and Orcutt, state Reps. Brian Blake, Jim Walsh and Mike Chapman signed the letter.
