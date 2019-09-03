Those looking to have their voice heard on a regional Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) featuring $344 million in projects have their chance through the month as the Southwest Washington Regional Transportation Council (RTC) invites comment on their draft 2020-2023 plan.
Projects included in the four-year plan range from investments on state highways, county and city streets, mass transit and bicycle and pedestrian connections, according to an RTC release. A draft of the plan itself is available at rtc.wa.gov/reports/tip/tip2020-23(draft).pdf and a draft project list can be found at rtc.wa.gov/reports/tip/TipProjects2020-2023(draft).pdf.
Public comments are open until Oct. 1, with the RTC board scheduled to approve the final program at its meeting that day.
Written comments should be sent to RTC, PO Box 1366, Vancouver, WA, 98666, or through the online public feedback form at rtc.wa.gov/agency/feedback/?subj=TIP%20Project%20Comments. Comments can also be made at the board meeting at 4 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Clark County Public Service Center hearing room at 1300 Franklin St., Vancouver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.