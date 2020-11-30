The Clark County Council is currently looking for applicants to fill two volunteer positions on the Solid Waste Advisory Commission. The commission advises the council on solid waste issues such as recycling, garbage collection, landfills, transfer stations and waste-reduction programs. Members of the commission represent a variety of interests, including the industry, the business community, agriculture workers and residents.
One of the open positions represents North Clark County and the other represents the county at-large. Applicants for the North Clark County position must live north of 179th Street or its extensions. The three-year terms begin Jan. 1, 2021. Upon expiration of a term, a member can apply again. There is no limit on how many terms a member can serve.
The commission meets four times a year at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of February, May, August and November. Due to the pandemic, meetings are currently being held online. When in-person meetings resume, they will be held at the Center for Community Health at 1601 E Fourth Plain Blvd., Vancouver.
According to a release from the county, the Clark County Solid Waste Management plan will be updated. The 20-year plan is updated every five years and the planned 2020 update was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents with a passion for waste reduction, education and outreach experience, or experience with multifamily housing are encouraged to apply. The commission encourages applications from candidates with knowledge, ability and experience working with a broad range of individuals and communities with diverse racial, ethnic and socio-economic backgrounds. Although not required, we encourage candidates who can fluently speak a language in addition to English to include that information in their application.
Interested applicants should submit a brief letter of interest and resume to Michelle Pfenning, County Manager’s Office, P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666 or by email at michelle.pfenning@clark.wa.gov.
