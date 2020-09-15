Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey is reminding all registered voters in Clark County that they do not need to request a mail-in ballot to vote in the upcoming General Election this fall.
“All registered voters in Clark County will receive ballots in the mail for the Nov. 3 general election,” he said in a news release.
Ballots for the election will be mailed out on Friday, Oct. 16.
Kimsey’s statement on mail in ballots is in response to a United States Postal Service mailer that hit mailboxes late last week encouraging voters to request ballots early. This message does not apply to Washington State as it has had mail in voting for almost 10 years.
Anyone not already registered to vote can do so online at clarkvotes.org. The deadline for online registrations is Monday, Oct. 26. After that, anyone wanting to register to vote must do so in person at the Elections Office located at 1408 Franklin St., Vancouver. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and social distancing protocols are in place.
Registered voters who do not receive a ballot in the mail by Wednesday, October 21 should contact the Elections Office at (564) 397-2345 or elections@clark.wa.gov. “We want every eligible person to register to vote and every registered voter to receive their ballot. Voters who don’t receive the ballot that was mailed to them should contact the Elections Office as soon as possible,” Kimsey said.
Voters can send completed ballots via the U.S. mail using the postage-paid envelope provided with the ballot or take them to one of the 20 ballot drop boxes located throughout the county. Secure ballot drop box locations are on the Elections website at clark.wa.gov/elections/ballot-deposit-locations. Ballot drop boxes are available 24-hours a day starting Friday, Oct. 16.
— The Reflector
