Clark County is now accepting applications to fill three vacancies on a seven member Parks Advisory Board for terms beginning on Jan. 1, 2021.
Board members serve three-year terms and upon expiration of a term, a member can apply again. There is no limit on how many terms a member can serve. The Parks Advisory Board advises the Clark County Council and county staff on parks planning, acquisition, development and related issues. Applicants must be residents of Clark County.
Volunteers with a passion for parks, working knowledge of recreational facilities and the ability to commit to volunteer hours beyond monthly board meetings are encouraged to apply. The county is also looking for people who can bring cultural, social and geographic diversity to the group.
The advisory board meets from 4 to 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. The board typically meets at the Public Works Operations Center (4700 NE 78th St., Bldg. B-1) which is served by C-Trans Route 78. Interested applicants should submit a brief letter of interest and resume to Michelle Pfenning, County Manager’s Office, P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666 or by email at michelle.pfenning@clark.wa.gov.
— The Reflector
