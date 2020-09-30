Four people were injured in a crash north of Battle Ground Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 29, and alcohol impairment is being eyed as the cause, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies and EMS personnel were dispatched to the two-vehicle crash in the 33800 block of Northeast Gable Avenue at 4:17 p.m.
According to the sheriff’s office, a southbound Chevrolet coupe driven by John C. Clifford, 38, crossed the centerline and struck a Nissan SUV driven by Lori K. Anchors. Clifford was airlifted from the scene by helicopter. Anchors, 61, and the two children in her vehicle were transported to area hospitals.
Conditions of those injured in the crash were not known Tuesday afternoon.
Clifford and Anchors are both residents of Battle Ground.
“The CCSO Traffic Unit responded and conducted an investigation at the scene of the collision,” the sheriff’s office reported in a press release. “Additional investigation will be conducted in the coming days. Preliminarily, impairment by alcohol on the part of Clifford is suspected as a causing factor in this incident.”
The road was closed for about three hours but reopened at about 7:30 p.m.
— The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.