The Battle Ground Veterans Memorial was formally dedicated on Nov. 11, 2015, after six years of fundraising. Engraved on its walls are the names of the 31 community members who died in service in wars ranging from World War II to the Global War on Terror. 

Memorial Day is set aside to remember those who gave it all for our nation. In past years, the Battle Ground community has gathered together at its Veterans Memorial for a ceremony to honor local veterans and all those who died in service.

Due to COVID-19, a formal ceremony will not be held this year.

The community and city plan to pause to remember the 31 local men who lost their lives in service this Memorial Day. The public is invited to join the city on Memorial Day at 11 a.m. to take a moment and join in remembering the Battle Ground area men and women across the land who gave their all in defense of the United States.

