A Kelso man pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from an alleged robbery of $12,500 from ilani’s high-limit gaming area, court records show.
On May 12, Lucas Daniel Levi Bunn, 25, appeared in Clark County Superior Court to plead not guilty to counts of second-degree burglary and first-degree theft. Bunn’s charges came from an alleged heist of high-dollar gaming tokens from ilani late last month.
At about 7:45 a.m. on April 27, Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency reported a person in the high-limit area of ilani using a drill to access the chip table, according to a probable cause affidavit for Bunn’s arrest. The affidavit stated the suspect, later identified as Bunn, ran out of the high-limit area toward Interstate 5 after being approached by ilani security.
Responding officers eventually caught up with Bunn, who was wearing a construction vest and a wig, at the Shell station in La Center. Bunn was tased at the gas station and arrested at about 8 a.m., the affidavit stated.
Law enforcement found a Ryobi grinding tool in a bag Bunn had, alongside extra grinding wheels, 25 $500 chips from ilani, and other items, according to the affidavit. Bunn was already barred from entering ilani in December, and had violated the ban twice since then, according to the affidavit.
Bunn was released on a $25,000 bail, which takes into account prior charges for which he was already on bail for, according to court documents. He is scheduled for another appearance in court June 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.