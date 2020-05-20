ilani casino is set to reopen at noon Thursday, May 28, following a special blessing and smudging ceremony at 10 a.m. The ceremony will be complete with a ribbon cutting and the Cowlitz Drum Group.
The casino decided to suspend operations back in March in support of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, which was put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Once open, ilani will have new safety protocols in place to “maintain the health and safety of all ilani staff and guests.”
The new protocols will adhere to guidelines established by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention as well as Washington state health authorities, according to the announcement. New protocols at the casino include maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others as much as possible, the addition of plexiglass barriers throughout the property and hand sanitizing stations throughout the casino. ilani is also requiring all employees to wear face masks for protection and asks the public to take the same precautions. Along with this, thermal temperature scanning will be required before entering the property and anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will be asked to return when they are healthy again.
The casino will continue to be open for 24 hours a day after May 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.