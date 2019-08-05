A man was arrested in Vancouver last week after confronting deputies with a gun.
At around 10 p.m. July 31, two deputies responded to the area of Northeast 49th Street and St. Johns Road for a disturbance heard in the area. The caller reported hearing a male and female yelling in the area. At about 10:15 p.m., two deputies entered an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Northeast 49th Street. As they approached an apartment, they encountered a man holding a handgun, who pointed it at them. Deputies retreated and summoned assistance. The man went inside his residence.
Numerous deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and officers from Vancouver Police Department responded to the scene. After a short standoff, the man emerged from his residence, discarded a loaded handgun on the driveway, and was taken into custody without any further incident.
The 43-year-old man appeared to be having a mental breakdown and was suicidal. He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation then booked into the Clark County Jail for two counts of first-degree assault for pointing the handgun at deputies. Names were not released as of the sheriff’s office announcement.
— Clark County
Sheriff’s Office
