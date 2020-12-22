Two individuals suffered gunshot wounds following a reported shooting at a medical office near PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, Vancouver police reported Tuesday afternoon.
Shortly before 1 p.m. Dec. 22 police responded to a disturbance with a weapon call at 505 NE 87th Ave., a building on the PeaceHealth Southwest campus but not connected to the main hospital. Arriving officers located a male and female with gunshot wounds, who were transported to the hospital for treatment.
The medical office building and the main hospital were placed on lockdown, and the medical office was evacuated, police reported. As of 3 p.m. both buildings had their lockdowns lifted, a social media post from PeaceHealth Southwest stated.
Neither the hospital nor police were providing details on the incident. Vancouver police noted detectives from its major crimes unit were investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.