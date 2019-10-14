In-person service hours at the City of Battle Ground Permit Center have been restored to regular hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 8 am to 1 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday.
In mid-August, counter hours were reduced in order to process permit applications during an unexpected staff shortage. The city has since recruited replacement staff who look forward to serving your permitting needs.
The permit center, located at Battle Ground City Hall, 109 SW First St., serves as offices for the city’s engineering and community development departments including the building and planning divisions.
— City of Battle Ground
