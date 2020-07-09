Get to know your local farmers, make connections, support local agriculture and much more at 2020’s first Heisen House Farm Market.
The safe, fun and socially distant market will take place on Sunday, July 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and have an assortment of unique and local vendors.
Learn why supporting your local ag community builds food security, is good for the environment, better for your health, protects precious farmland, and supports your local community. Meet local farmers face-to-face and find out more about what they do.
Open to all ages and the event is on rain or shine with free admission. Gates will open promptly at 9 a.m. To allow our vendors time to get up and be ready to serve you, no early birds, please.
– The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.