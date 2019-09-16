Washington will receive $21.5 million of an available $1.8 billion in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to combat the opioid abuse epidemic.
Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, a member of the house appropriations committee, applauded the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) announcement awarding more than $1.8 billion of grant funding to states to combat the opioid epidemic.
Through her role on the House Appropriations Committee, Herrera Beutler supported increased funding for the grants administered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).
“The opioid crisis has hit Southwest Washington hard — there is scarcely a family or community not impacted by the devastation of pain pill abuse, addiction and overdose. In Congress, I’ve been fighting to increase funding to help Washington state combat this epidemic and am pleased HHS has allocated this critical grant money,” Herrera Beutler said in a press release.
Washington state received $21.5 million to combat the opioid crisis by expanding access to treatment and supporting near real-time data on the drug overdose crisis. The State Opioid Response grants from SAMHSA provide flexible funding to state governments to support prevention, treatment, and recovery services in the ways that meet the needs of their state.
— The Reflector
