A garage was destroyed in a fire on Northeast 199th Street West of Battle Ground Oct. 22, Clark County Fire & Rescue reported last week.
At about 7:30 a.m. the morning of the fire, CCF&R responded to a call of a fire in the 8500 block of Northeast 199th Street. First responders found a large detached garage about 15 feet from a house on the property “fully involved in flames.”
Due to the intensity of fire and heat, there was a risk of the house catching fire, according to CCF&R’s report. The first crew to arrive focused their attention on preventing the spread. Additional crews allowed for attention to the garage fire.
Due to the home’s location between two distant fire hydrants, water tenders were requested for additional water supply.
Fire crews from neighboring Clark County Fire District 3 and Clark County Fire District 6 responded and assisted with fire extinguishment, the report stated. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded for traffic control due to the volume of traffic on NE 199th Street. In total, 17 personnel responded to the fire, including four fire engines, two water tenders, four chief officers and a fire inspector.
On Friday, Oct. 25, Clark County Deputy Fire Marshal Caleb Barnes told The Reflector that the fire was likely caused by a malfunction of a refrigerator in the garage. CCF&R’s report stated that the fire resulted in no injuries and no one was displaced as a result.
