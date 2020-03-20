A 48-year-old La Center man is facing federal charges after he allegedly made anti-Semitic threats against a neighbor in a custody dispute.
On March 16, Mathias Douglas Kane was arrested on a charge of cyberstalking and two counts of interstate threats, a press release from the U.S. District Court of Western Washington announced the following day.
According to the criminal complaint, Kane made online threats against a neighbor who provided a place to live for Kane’s 13-year-old child. In January, Kane posted identifying information about the neighbor and threatened to harm the individual. Kane is also alleged to have posted anti-Semitic comments and threatened to harm Jews, law enforcement and Child Protective Services workers.
The complaint stated Kane identified as a white nationalist and used a screenname and images involving Nazi symbols.
On multiple occasions, Kane had posted about manufacturing guns and ammunition, as well as access to firearm parts, according to District Court. He had been contacted by law enforcement regarding access to weapons twice, the announcement stated, but he denied possessing firearms twice, refusing search of his home.
A search of his residence and vehicle the night of his arrest did not recover any firearms, the announcement stated.
The case is being investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the La Center Police Department, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Todd Greenberg. Cyberstalking and making interstate threats are both punishable by up to five years in prison.
