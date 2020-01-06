Clark County Council recently approved the award of $50,000 in grants for historic preservation in the county, with several benefitting North County efforts.
Of the 10 grants awarded, the Venersborg School received $14,000 for an electrical upgrade and the North Clark Historic Museum received two grants totalling $2,300 for photo and postcard storage as well as a TV and DVD player.
Other grant awards included $8,500 for for an exhibit on women’s organizations and suffrage in Clark County, $9,100 for a Fort Vancouver-themed production of The Nutcracker by Columbia Dance, and funding for projects and programs at Columbia Springs and in Camas, among others.
Council’s approval follows the recommendation from the Clark County Historic Preservation Commission, the county announcement noted. The grant program “is designed to increase awareness and education to better preserve, exhibit, and/or interpret local history and historic preservation,” according to the announcement.
Qualified applicants must be either a non-profit organization or public entity within the boundaries of Clark County that promotes local history, the announcement stated, and also must either operate or own a museum or similar historical institution or perform educating, interpretive, or similar activities.
For more information on the Historical Promotional Grant program, go to clark.wa.gov/community-planning/histori
cal-promotion-grants-program.
— The Reflector
