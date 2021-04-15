The COVID-19 vaccination site at Tower Mall will have more than 4,000 first-dose appointments available in the coming week, according to a news release. The site operates Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday and will have about 1,000 first-dose appointments available for each of those days.
As of Thursday, April 15, anyone 16 years or older can schedule an appointment at the site. To schedule an appointment visit bit.ly/3aaHboz or clark.wa.gov/public-health/covid-19-vaccine. Those who do not have internet access or need help scheduling an appointment can call (888) 225-4625. Call center representatives can assist with scheduling in multiple languages, stated a news release from Clark County.
The release said the Tower Mall vaccination site is administering the Pfizer vaccine. Second-dose appointments will be automatically scheduled for three weeks later at the same time, day of the week and location. Those scheduling appointments are asked to ensure the time of day and day of the week will work for both appointments.
Vaccines are free, according to the release.
The Tower Mall site operates from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and offers drive-through and walk-up options in the parking lot located at 5403 E. Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver. Drivers should enter the site off of North Blandford Drive between MacArthur Boulevard and Mill Plain Boulevard and exit onto North Devine Road. Walk-up patients will enter the site off of East Mill Plain Boulevard between Blandford Road and North Devine Road.
Attendees are asked to follow the directional signs for the COVID-19 vaccine.
