Gov. Jay Inslee spent time over the weekend waving signs and campaigning in the 17th Legislative District for fellow Democratic candidate Daniel Smith.
“Let’s get this health care leader elected to the state Senate,” Inslee tweeted Oct. 24.
Attendees at the roadside event were also in support of Democrat Tanisha Harris. Smith is seeking to unseat Republican incumbent Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver. Harris is looking to defeat Vicki Kraft, R-Vancouver.
Inslee faces a challenge in the Nov. 3 general election from Republican Loren Culp, the police chief of Republic, Washington.
