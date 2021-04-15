Clark County Fire Marshal Dan Young has ordered a temporary burn ban for debris starting Friday, the county announced today.
The burn ban begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 16, and ends at 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 23, according to the announcement.
Clark County joins the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, and Skamania, Cowlitz, Pacific, Lewis, and Wahkiakum counties in implementing a ban.
The fire marshal has also rescinded burning permits issued prior to the ban, according to the announcement. Permits can be reissued or extended when the ban is lifted.
The ban comes a day after the fire marshal urged caution given warm weather forecasted this weekend. That announcement noted the National Weather Service had issued a special weather statement for “unseasonably high fire danger throughout this week.”
“The current weather conditions have resulted in vegetation being much drier than it normally would be for this time of year,” Young said in the announcement. “Continued warm, dry weather and a lack of humidity will increase the potential for fire danger.”
The ban is countywide except for federally-managed lands. The ban applies specifically to outdoor debris burning. The announcement noted that recreational campfires are allowed if built in improved fire pits in designated campgrounds like those found in local, county or state parks.
Private landowners can have recreational fires under the following regulations:
Fires must be built in a metal, stone or masonry-lined pit such as those seen in approved campgrounds or sold in home and garden stores.
Fires must not exceed 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet in height.
Fires must be at least 25 feet from a structure or other combustible material and have at least 20 feet of clearance from overhead fuels such as tree limbs, patio covers or carports.
Fires must be attended at all times by a responsible person at least 16 years old and with the ability to extinguish the fire using a shovel, five gallons of water or a connected and charged water hose.
Only charcoal or seasoned firewood (not lumber) may be used as fuel for a recreational fire.
The use of burn barrels is illegal.
Recreational fires must be completely extinguished by pouring water or moist soil on them and stirring with a shovel until all parts are cool to the touch.
