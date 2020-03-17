President and general manager of ilani Casino Kara Fox-LaRose announced the suspension of operations Monday in response to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
The casino plans to close at midnight and remain so until April 1, according to Fox-LaRose’s statement.
The announcement came the same day Gov. Jay Inslee ordered the closure of bars, restaurants, non-tribal card rooms and many other businesses in effort to slow the spread of the virus.
“ilani is committed to operating in a manner that ensures the well-being of our guests and team members,” she said. “This will remain our guiding light as we evaluate decisions going forward. We will be in touch regarding any updates regarding our anticipated re-opening on April 1st. In the meantime, please do everything you can to stay healthy and ensure the health of those around you.
The full statement is below.
Because the health and safety of guests and employees is our top priority, we have been monitoring the progression of COVID-19 and following guidance by both the CDC and local health officials for businesses such as ours. However, due to this emergent public health crisis, today I am sorry to share that we have reached the difficult decision to temporarily cease operations at ilani starting at midnight tonight and continuing through March 31st. Given the rapid evolution of the situation, this is clearly the most prudent step that we can take to protect our guests, our staff and their families, and as responsible members of a global community.
Cowlitz Crossing Fuel and Convenience Store will remain open and fully functional and will introduce full service at the pumps beginning on Friday while also still offering our full-service deli menu available 24/7. We will continue to watch for new information and guidance from the CDC, local public health authorities and Governor Jay Inslee’s office and adjust our approach, if necessary.
Sincerely,
Kara Fox-LaRose
President and General Manager
