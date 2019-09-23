Clark County Fire District 3 is investigating “suspicious” structure fires of a house and workshop they responded to Sept. 19, the district announced last week.
Fire personnel responded to the fires in the 1100 block of Southeast 20th Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. Sept. 19, according to a fire district news release. On arrival, crews found an 1800-square-foot residence with the basement involved in a fire, and a separate, roughly 600-square-foot shop also involved in a fire, according to the release. The fires were extinguished in about 20 minutes.
A total of 23 personnel were on scene including five engines, a water tender, ladder truck and four command staff, according to the release.
Both FD3 and the Battle Ground Police Department were investigating the fires which appeared suspicious, according to the release. Assisting the response were Clark County Fire and Rescue, Vancouver Fire Department, Battle Ground Police Department, Clark Public Utilities, and American Medical Response.
