Several organizations in southwest Washington and Oregon will host a virtual hiring event from 2 to 5 p.m. on Wednedsay, April 21.
Nearly 40 health care companies across the region are looking for new employees to fill current openings, stated a news release. Opportunities vary from entry-level to licensed, certified and experienced health care professionals, as well as patient and non-patient roles.
Recruiters for health systems, clinics, dental, behavorial health, pharmancy and long-term care will be available to speak or video chat directly with job seekers.
The free event will be hosted on a platform called Brazen. A brief video on the technology is available on the registration page at https://bit.ly/3fxzSLs. Job seekers are encouraged to upload their resume.
WorkSource will also hold workshops prior to the event to provide guidance on how to use the system. Those will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. on April 14 online at https://bit.ly/39uylle
and from 1 to 2 p.m. on April 19 at https://bit.ly/3ma8yE9.
Job seekers are encouraged to prepare for the event the same as they would for an in-person interview and be ready to speak with hiring representatives, stated the release.
For more information, contact Rebecca Budahl at rbudahl@esd.wa.gov or call 360-735-4955.
