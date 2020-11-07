Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee recently appointed Cristhian A. Canseco Juarez to the Clark College Board of Trustees. According to a news release from the college, Canseco Juarez is a first-generation college graduate as well as an immigrant and alumnus of Washington State University Vancouver.
“I’m honored to join the Clark College Board to support students and our community,” Canseco Juarez said in a news release. “I want to give back to this community and do my part to help create a more inclusive, equitable and enriching environment for students and their families.”
Canseco Juarez currently serves on the board of directors for Lighthouse Community Credit Union and the treasurer for the Southwest Washington LULAC Council.
Canseco Juarez begins his terms on Jan. 1, 202,1 and is filling the position vacated by outgoing trustee Jada Rupley. Rupley was first appointed to the Board in 2010, served two five-year terms and has served in a variety of roles in Washington’s education system over the past 25 years: as a teacher, psychologist, principal, and associate superintendent. She is currently the superintendent of the Clackamas Education Service District in Oregon.
Jada has provided a depth and breadth of education experience that has been invaluable to Clark College,” Chair of the Board of Trustees Rekah Strong. “We are grateful for her work on the board, her expertise, and her passion for helping students succeed.”
The board of trustees consists of five members appointed by the governor of Washington. Members serve five-year terms and must live in the college’s service district. The board is responsible for strategic planning; development and approval of college policies; and approval and oversight of the operating budget.
