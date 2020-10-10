From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, there will be four locations in Clark County where residents can drop off unused and expired prescription and over-the-counter drugs for free and safe disposal. Those dropping off items will remain in their vehicles and dispose of the drugs in a drive-through fashion. The event is accepting unwanted and expired medications (including pet medications) as well as vaping devices and e-cigarettes without batteries.
All event sites will follow appropriate COVID-19 safety guidelines for social distancing, face coverings, sanitizing and disinfecting.
Locations for the event are:
Kaiser Permanente Orchards — 7101 NE 137th Ave., Vancouver
PeaceHealth Southwest Urgent Care — 33rd and Main Street, Vancouver
Battle Ground Police Department — 507 SW First St., Battle Ground
Washougal Silver Star Search & Rescue — 1220 A St., Washougal
Sharps and syringes will only be accepted at PeaceHealth Southwest Urgent Care.
