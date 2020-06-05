Due to elevated levels of E. Coli bacteria, Clark County Public Health has closed Vancouver Lake to swimmers as some E. Coli bacteria can cause serious gastrointestinal illness if the water is swallowed.
Along with closing the lake to swimmers and waders, Public Health tells fishers to take precautions to avoid water contact at the lake.
“It’s especially important to keep children out of the lake because they are more likely than adults to swallow some of the water,” Clark County Health Officer and Director of Public Health Alan Melnick said in a news release.
Closure signs have been posted at the lake and Public Health will continue to regularly monitor water quality at the lake.
The closure will remain in effect until tests show that E. coli bacteria levels do not exceed state and US Environmental Protection Agency guidelines. Public Health will advise the public when water contact is considered safe again. Vancouver Lake Regional Park remains open. Water in park restrooms and shelters is not affected by lake water and remains safe to drink.
— The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.