Ridgefield School District School Board director representing District 5 and 12-year member of the board Scott Gullickso announced his resignation from the board earlier this week.
The Ridgefield School District now begins a search for highly qualified candidates to fill the vacant position representing District 5.
Applications are available online at https://go.aws/2YsQv1L or by visiting the superintendent's office in the Ridgefield Administrative and Civic Center at 510 Pioneer St., Ridgefield. Applications must be received by the office by 4 p.m. on Monday, July 13.
The Ridgefield School District Board of Directors consists of five members. Each director represents one of five geographic districts in which he or she resides.
District 5 boundaries are as follows:
Starting at the intersection of I-5 and Carty Road
Westerly on Carty Road to Hillhurst Road
Southeast on Hillhurst Road to 31st Avenue
South on 31st Avenue to 209th Street
West on 209th Street to 43rd Avenue.
North on 43rd Avenue and extension to Flume Creek.
Northeast on Flume Creek to Lake River.
North on Lake River to Bachelor Island Slough.
Northwest through Bachelor Island Slough to school district boundary. Counterclockwise following the school district boundary to the southern crossing of I-5.
North on I-5 to the point of the beginning.
The district reserves the right to extend the application deadline if necessary to obtain a sufficient number of applications.
– The Reflector
