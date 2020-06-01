The East Fork Lewis River watershed is one of a handful of areas eligible for grants from the Washington State Department of Ecology Southwest Washington Regional Office intended for projects to prevent or reduce pollution in the region’s waterways.
The regional office announced that it was seeking notices of intent (NOIs) for water quality projects, with the East Fork Lewis River Partnership making its own push to get its membership agencies to make submissions. According to the regional office’s announcement, the projects would be funded in fiscal year 2022 and would focus on preventing or reducing nonpoint source (NPS) pollution, which is pollution caused by effects in a broad area, as opposed to a specific location like a discharge pipe, according to the Water Education Foundation.
Though the funding is years off, Ecology noted that projects take months to develop, and early communication with the department can help to come up with more competitive ideas, the regional office announcement stated.
The NOIs are due by June 15, the regional office announcement stated. Forms are available on the East Fork Lewis River Partnership resource guide at ezview.wa.gov/Portals/_1962/Documents/EastForkLewisRiver/ProjectDevelopmentResources.pdf.
