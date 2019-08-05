Members of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshall’s Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force and the Southwest Washington Regional SWAT Team worked together to arrest a fugitive facing charges of kidnapping and assault Sunday.
Jacob Cater, 36, was arrested at a residence in Yacolt that day, according to the county, and is facing charges of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. The charges stemmed from a domestic violence incident that occurred in Clark County on or about Aug. 1.
Cater was scheduled for a first appearance Monday morning, according to the Clark County jail roster online. As of Sunday afternoon release the investigation is still ongoing.
