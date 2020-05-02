Clark County Fire & Rescue units were dispatched at 2:26 p.m. Friday, May 1, to a report that trees were on fire on Northeast Jenny Creek Road north of La Center.
Responding crews were expecting a wildland fire, according to a press release from CCFR.
CCFR Engine 23 arrived at 3:37 p.m. to find a fully involved manufactured home located at 36525 NW Jenny Creek Road.
The first arriving battalion chief called for more units to assist as the first crews began an attack on the fire. Crews initially took a defensive posture and fought the fire from the outside due to the amount of fire and the effect on the building, according to the release.
After crews knocked down the fire and prepared to conduct a search of the structure for victims, a neighbor reported that the people that live there were not likely home and none of the usual vehicles were at the home.
The main body of fire was knocked down after approximately 45 minutes.
A fire investigator was called from the Clark County Fire Marshal's Office to determine the cause of the fire.
CCFR was assisted by units from Clark County Fire District 10 and Cowlitz County Fire District 1.The response included five engines, a ladder truck, two water tenders, three chief officers and 18 crew members.
