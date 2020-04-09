Washington State University Vancouver will review freshmen applications for admission and accept students without an SAT or ACT score for the fall 2020 semester.
The decision comes amid the worldwide disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, which has resulted in many college placement tests such as the SAT and ACT being postponed or canceled. The SAT and ACT are widely accepted college placement exams that nearly four million high school students take annually. Providing a test score has traditionally been a condition for acceptance to WSU Vancouver and other colleges and universities.
WSU Vancouver is still accepting applications for fall 2020. Prospective students are invited to apply by visiting vancouver.wsu.edu/apply.
