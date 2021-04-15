The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is advising motorists on Interstate 5 that the Gee Creek rest areas on both sides of the interstate will be closed for maintenance from 6 a.m. Monday, April 19, to 5 p.m. Friday, April 23.
The rest areas, located near the Battle Ground exit at milepost 11, are among the busiest in the state, WSDOT stated in a release, with more than 1 million visitors annually, based on a calculation of toilet flushes.
The nearest rest area operated by WSDOT on Interstate 5 is five miles north of Castle Rock, according to department data.
