The Clark County Manager is encouraging local citizens with an interest in government and education access television and cable television franchising to apply for a position on the volunteer Telecommunications Commission.
The position is open to all Clark County residents and is for an unexpired three-year term that ends on April 30, 2023.
The commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Clark County Council and Vancouver City Council on matters related to cable television and telecommunications issues. The commission makes reports, monitors compliance with city and county cable franchise agreements and establishes rules and regulations surrounding cable television.
The commission meets three to four times per year on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. at Vancouver City Hall, 415 W. 6th St., Vancouver. Meetings are currently being held virtually due to COVID-19 safety protocols.
To be considered, please submit a letter of interest and resume to Michelle Pfenning, County Manager’s Office, P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666. Applicants also can send information by email to michelle.pfenning@clark.wa.gov.
The application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, March 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.