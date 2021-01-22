The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will hold its next regular meeting virtually on Thursday, Jan. 28. At the meeting, the Commission is expected to take action on the United States Navy’s proposal to conduct special operations training in 28 state parks.
Other action items include documenting the conclusion that the agency director performed satisfactorily in 2020 and approving priorities for 2021.
Along with this, the commission will hear staff report updates on the 2019-21 revenues and spending, 2021-23 budget information and the status of the remote legislative session.
The meeting will be held via WebEx and streamed live on TVW with a call-in option for those who cannot access the online streams. To access the online stream go to bit.ly/3ix0yvc and enter the password WAP@rks2021. To call in, call (405) 655-0001.
