On Tuesday, the Clark County Council adopted an ordinance updating the county code to restrict sales, possession and use of fireworks to “safe and sane” fireworks only. The update prohibits fireworks that fly, explode or travel more than 1 foot in the air or more than 6 feet on the ground.
The updated rules apply to unincorporated areas in Clark County and will go into effect on Dec. 1, 2021. Current rules allow the use of fireworks not considered and labeled “safe and sane” on Dec. 31, 2020, and July 4, 2021.
The current fireworks rules for Clark County and its cities are on the county website at clark.wa.gov/code-administration/fireworks. The web page includes an interactive map that shows what fireworks are allowed at a specific given address.
The updated county ordinance and the more than 200 public comments received by the council can be viewed on the county’s website at clark.wa.gov/councilors/clark-county-council-meetings under the Dec. 1 council meeting listing.
