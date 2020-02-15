An East Clark County woman faces an assault charge following what police believe was an escalated argument that sent her sister to the hospital.
On Feb. 13, Rima McQuestion, 44, appeared in Clark County Superior Court, facing a first-degree domestic violence assault charge. She was initially referred to the prosecutor fo a charge of attempted homicide, according to the sheriff’s office.
According to a probable cause affidavit, at about 8:15 a.m. Feb. 12 sheriff’s office deputies were dispatched to the 27000 block of Northeast 36th Street north of Camas on a report of a knife assault.
On arrival, deputies discovered McQuestion’s sister, Tonya, had sustained life-threatening slash injuries to her legs, the affidavit stated. According to the emergency call, McQuestion had cut her sister with a knife.
Police also heard from McQuestion’s mother, Darlene, who said an argument regarding car keys led to McQuestion slashing her sister’s legs with a 3-and-a-half-inch folding blade, the affidavit stated. The documents described the cuts as “very deep” and about a half a foot long.
Due to the seriousness of the cuts, McQuestion’s sister was transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, the affidavit stated, and it was likely she would require surgery.
McQuestion was taken into custody without incident.
McQuestion’s bail was set at $1 million according to court documents, and she was scheduled for an arraignment hearing Feb. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.