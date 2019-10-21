The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has established rules for the use of fluorescent hunter pink, according to a press release.
The move comes after the state Legislature passed Senate Bill 5148, which allows hunters to wear fluorescent pink in addition to the traditional fluorescent or orange. Hunters can also wear the two colors together.
The Fish and Wildlife Commission recently adopted rules to put the new law in place. Other states have already agreed to allow hunters to wear pink clothing to meet safety requirements.
“Hunters must follow the same requirements as hunter orange if they wear hunter pink,” said David Whipple, WDFW hunter education division manager. “If you hunt during a season that requires visible clothing, you’re required to wear a minimum of 400 square inches above the waist that is visible from all sides.”
A hat alone does not meet the requirement, according to the WDFW. Hunters may wear fluorescent hunter orange and fluorescent hunter pink on different garments or the same garment. As with hunter orange, a camouflage hunter pink pattern is legal as long as it is fluorescent.
“This legislation follows that of numerous other states across the country and simply gives Washington hunters an additional color option to be seen while out in the field,” said Jen Syrowitz, Washington Outdoor Women Director. “And, if one grandfather in pink inspires his granddaughter to explore the outdoors, that is a great supplementary outcome!”
Since WDFW began requiring hunters to wear hunter orange, as well as pass a hunter education class, hunting incidents have declined significantly in Washington, according to the WDFW.
“We’re excited to add this new option for our hunters,” Whipple said. “Many hunters, regardless of gender or age, are looking forward to wearing fluorescent hunter pink.”
Hunters can find more information on hunter pink at wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/requirements/ethics-safety/hunter-orange.
Those who wish to learn more about hunter safety can visit the hunting education and requirements page at wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/requirements.
— The Reflector
