A Ridgefield man has died from injuries sustained in a July 8 collision in south Battle Ground, the city police department reported today.
In an update on the accident, BGPD reported that John Christianson, 58, had died. Christianson was involved in a collision at about 8 a.m. July 8 at the intersection of State Route 503 and Eaton Boulevard.
Christianson was riding a motorcycle traveling east on Eaton Boulevard when he was struck by a Lexus sedan driven by Daniel Berry, 34, of Vancouver, at the intersection, according to a news release from the city of Battle Ground. Berry was heading north on State Route 503 and did not stop at a red light at the Eaton Boulevard intersection, colliding with Christianson.
Debris from the collision struck two nearby vehicles, according to the release.
Following the collision, Berry stopped on the north side of the intersection and cooperated with police at the scene. He had no injuries.
Public safety officials closed the intersection for several hours to do an on-scene investigation, the release stated, and currently, the investigation is ongoing. Because authorities are still looking into the case no citations or charges have been issued, though ones could be brought forth following its completion.
BGPD is looking to speak with any witnesses of the collision — those who saw the accident are asked to contact Detective Neil Seifert at (360) 342-5244 or by email at neil.seifert@cityofbg.org.
