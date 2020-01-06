The Clark College Foundation has selected its new alumni director, choosing Ed Boston, an announcement from the foundation announced last month.
Boston comes from Georgia where he served as director of alumni affairs at Fort Valley State University, the announcement stated, a historically black public university.
Outside of his work at Fort Valley State University, the foundation’s announcement noted Boston had 25 years of experience working for Mars Incorporated with a focus on team training and development.
Following retirement from Mars, Boston opened his own firm, Boston Associates Consulting, in 2000, the announcement stated, joining the staff of Fort Valley seven years later, Boston’s alma mater.
The announcement noted Boston’s involvement with a number of organizations including the NAACP, Urban League, Opportunities Industrialization Centers, Association for Talent Development, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, YMCA, United Way and others. The foundation also mentioned Boston’s honors and awards, including recognition as National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education Distinguished Alumni and being featured in the International Who’s Who of professionals.
The announcement stated Boston and his wife Daphne Tabor have two songs, two grandsons and a granddaughter. He is slated to begin the new position Jan. 13.
— The Reflector
