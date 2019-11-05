Several Southwest Washington school districts and youth-focused agencies are set to receive $875,000 in federal grants set aside for drug abuse prevention, U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, announced last week.
Seven $125,000 grants are headed to districts and agencies including the Battle Ground Prevention Alliance, La Center United and the Teen Advocacy Coalition of Lifeline Connections, according to a press release from Herrera Beutler’s office. The funding comes from the Drug-Free Communities Support Program through the Office of National Drug Control Policy, which earlier this year Herrera Beutler helped to secure the highest-ever overall funding level through work on the House Appropriations Committee.
“Protecting our youth and helping them achieve fulfilling and healthy lives requires each of us to do our part – parents, mentors, teachers, peers, pastors, coaches and elected officials,” Herrera Beutler said in the release. “From my position in Congress, I’m pleased to support the coalitions on the ground as they work to prevent youth substance use in Clark and Klickitat counties. It is vital these organizations are equipped with the resources to help our young men and women make healthy life choices.”
