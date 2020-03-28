Following the passage of $2 trillion coronavirus relief package in the House of Representatives Friday — and the subsequent approval of President Donald Trump — 3rd Congressional District Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler praise the package and outlined some of what it includes for residents of Southwest Washington.
Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, released the following statement:
“There is not a single person who’s avoided the impact of this global health crisis, and countless Southwest Washington residents are being impacted severely. It was essential that Congress passed this monumental emergency relief package for the workers who have had their income disrupted and livelihoods upended, the small businesses who are uncertain whether they can open their doors again, and the front line health care professionals who need every tool we can give them. I supported this multifaceted legislative relief package because it will rush economic relief directly to those Southwest Washington residents who need it. It will also ensure our nation’s large employers use emergency resources to keep Americans employed and provide essential goods and services – and not engage in activity that simply enhances stock value and executive pay. America has always stood strong in the face of adversity and I believe we will do what it takes to emerge from this crisis.”
The congresswoman outlines the following aspects of the relief package in her press release:
• Extend unemployment for four months, with eligibility expanded to more workers, including self-employed workers and contractors.
• Allocate $350 billion in loans to small businesses to encourage them to keep employees in the payroll. Those that do can have their loans forgiven.
• Allocate $100 billion to hospitals and health-care providers to obtain supplies needed to keep treating patients.
• Extend direct payments to lower and middle-income American families, with an emergency tax rebate check of $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples and $500 for each child.
