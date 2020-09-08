As small business owners continue to grapple with a post COVID-19 economic climate, Mercy Corps Northwest has partnered with Clark County and the City of Vancouver to distribute grants to those facing hardships through a new small business relief grant program.
Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 8, applications for grants between $2,500 and $10,000 will be accepted on Mercy Corps Northwest website (mercycorpsnw.org/clarkcounty/). Eligible businesses are those with low to moderate income that have five or fewer employees. A full list of eligibility requirements are available on the website and Mercy Corps Northwest plans to distribute the grants before the end of October.
“Mercy Corps Northwest has a long history supporting underserved business owners,” Program Coordinator with Clark County Community Services Samantha Whitley said in a news release. “We’re excited for an opportunity to partner with them to efficiently distribute funds into the hands of community members who need extra helps right now.”
Funding for the grants was approved by the city and county councils and is provided through their Community Development Block Grant program and the United States Treasury’s Coronavirus Relief Fund through the Washington State Department of commerce.
“With the help of the City of Vancouver and Clark County, we are able to provide a lifeline to struggling entrepreneurs,” Mercy Corps Northwest’s Washington Program Manager Edwin A. Rios said. “These grants will enable business owners to pay themselves and their employees, provide for their families, and keep up with bills and other operational costs.”
In addition to grants, Mercy Corps Northwest will also give small businesses access to online business courses that cover topics ranging from marketing and adapting business practices during the pandemic to building credit and mentorship opportunities through MicroMentor.
— The Reflector
