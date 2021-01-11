Residents of La Center came out to support law enforcement officers in general during a rally on Saturday, but there was specific support for Marc Denny, the chief of police for the city of La Center who recently announced he is retiring from his position Friday, Jan. 29. Denny is relocating to Iowa where he is set to serve as the chief of police for the city of Burlington, according to a press release from La Center. Denny has served as the chief of police for La Center since 2013.