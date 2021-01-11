On Tuesday, Jan. 5, Marc Denny, the chief of police for the city of La Center, announced he is retiring from his position Friday, Jan. 29. Denny is relocating to Iowa where he is set to serve as the chief of police for the city of Burlington, according to a press release from La Center.
Denny has served as the chief of police for the city of La Center since 2013. In a news release, Mayor Greg Thornton and the La Center City Council thanked Denny for his service and wished the chief success in his new role.
The city plans to hire a police professional from Washington state to serve an interim term while a new police chief is found.
Health restrictions surrounding COVID-19 restrict the city’s ability to host a large gathering to acknowledge Denny’s retirement. However, Thornton anticipates a formal demonstration of appreciation for Denny during an upcoming virtual city council meeting.
