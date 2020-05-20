The Clark County Council has agreed to extend the interim county manager’s time in that position for at least another year, unanimously approving a contract for Kathleen Otto to run through at least May 31, 2021.
Otto has served as interim county manager since March, following the resignation of former county manager Shawn Henessee.
Clark County Council Chair Eileen Quiring said that Otto has served in the role “with dedication, excellence and professionalism,” and that the council desired “to recognize and confirm her continued service” with the county.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kathleen has demonstrated exceptional leadership in working with county departments and elected offices during this unprecedented time,” Quiring said in the announcement. “Her hard work has been integral to the county’s ability to effectively and efficiently address the county’s role in responding to the pandemic.”
Prior to assuming the interim role, Otto served as deputy county manager, director of internal services and human resources director for Clark County, the announcement noted.
