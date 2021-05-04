The Clark County Auditor’s Office was recently awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excelling in Financial Reporting for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year that ended on Dec. 31, 2019, according to a news release.
The certificate is given by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
The release said this is the 34th consecutive year the auditor’s office received the award.
The report was judged by an impartial panel to meet “the high standards of the program,” which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” that clearly communicates its financial story and motivates potential users and user groups to read the report.
“This report is an important part of the county’s commitment to transparency and accountability,” County Auditor Greg Kimsey said in the release. “I’m very proud of the hard work by the many people throughout the county, from department office assistants and finance managers to highly skilled government accounting specialists, who create this report.”
The report can be viewed online at clark.wa.gov/sites/default/files/media/document/2020-10/ClarkCountyWa2019CAFRFinal.pdf.
